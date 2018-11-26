Free counseling on Medicare options available

by

Open Enrollment, which runs October 15th through December 7th, 2018, is that one time each year when older Ohioans can, and should, review their Medicare options and coverage. It is important for older adults to understand that there are different plans and choices available for the upcoming year and that price comparisons can be very beneficial.

OSHIIP, a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, can help those who have Medicare learn about changes, such as new deductibles, co-pays, coinsurance amounts, part D options, and financial assistance programs for those who may need extra help in paying for their Medicare.

OSHIIP representatives will be accepting appointments for individual counseling on Tuesday, November 13th, at the Marion County Council on Aging office, located at 125 Executive Dr. , Suite 102. They can provide free and unbiased educational and enrollment assistance for those who may want to make changes to their Medicare plans.

Interested seniors are encouraged to call the Council on Aging at 740-387-0401 to make an appointment for a free consultation with an OSHIIP representative.

