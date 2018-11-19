Marion officer received top honor at Patrol Training Academy

by

Members of the 140th Basic Peace Officer Class, including one from Marion, received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 12 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 10 Ohio agencies.

The 22-week basic course began in June. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

Officer Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

Class honors went to the following:

Overall Top Performer – Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Top Academics – Nicholas W. Bohn, Zanesville Police Department

Top Firearms – Dylan R. Kelley, Marion Police Department

Top Physical Fitness – Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Top Driving – Adam J. Castor, Cambridge Police Department

Patrick Oliver, PhD, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Director, Criminal Justice Program, Cedarville University, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed an audience of graduates, friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Director John Born, Department of Public Safety and Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks.

The following is a list of graduates and their agencies.

First Name, MI Last Name Agency Victor M. Acosta Lorain Police Department DelQuan V. Black Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Nicholas W. Bohn Zanesville Police Department Adam J. Castor Cambridge Police Department Gregory T. Johnson Cambridge Police Department Austin M. Johnston Mount Vernon Police Department Dylan R. Kelley Marion Police Department Eric A. Leasure Delaware Police Department Seth M. Lingrell Urbana Police Department Benjamin M. Meintel Wooster Police Department Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Erin A. Sugerik Lorain Police Department

