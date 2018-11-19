You are here: Home / News / Marion officer received top honor at Patrol Training Academy

Marion officer received top honor at Patrol Training Academy

November 19, 2018 by
Lt. Jamie Ralston (left) represented the Marion Police Department at the graduation ceremony of Officer Dylan Kelley (right).

Members of the 140th Basic Peace Officer Class, including one from Marion, received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 12 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 10 Ohio agencies.

The 22-week basic course began in June. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

Officer Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

Class honors went to the following:

  • Overall Top Performer – Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
  • Top Academics – Nicholas W. Bohn, Zanesville Police Department
  • Top Firearms – Dylan R. Kelley, Marion Police Department
  • Top Physical Fitness – Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
  • Top Driving – Adam J. Castor, Cambridge Police Department

Patrick Oliver, PhD, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Director, Criminal Justice Program, Cedarville University, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed an audience of graduates, friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Director John Born, Department of Public Safety and Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks.

The following is a list of graduates and their agencies.

First Name, MI Last Name Agency
Victor M. Acosta Lorain Police Department
DelQuan V. Black Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas W. Bohn Zanesville Police Department
Adam J. Castor Cambridge Police Department
Gregory T. Johnson Cambridge Police Department
Austin M. Johnston Mount Vernon Police Department
Dylan R. Kelley Marion Police Department
Eric A. Leasure Delaware Police Department
Seth M. Lingrell Urbana Police Department
Benjamin M. Meintel Wooster Police Department
Jesse A. Rodriquez Lipps Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Erin A. Sugerik Lorain Police Department

