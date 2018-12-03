Marion Sheriff’s Office hopes new smartphone app will improve school safety

by

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office now allows members of the school community to share important safety information anonymously with administrators and school officials by sending them a secure message with information about bullying, hazing and drug use as well suspicious or potentially criminal activity via a free smartphone app.

Developed by tip411, the Marion County Schools tip411 app puts a powerful new safety tool into the hands of students and faculty to help them take responsibility for the safety of their halls. The Marion County Schools tip411 app can be downloaded for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Marion County Sheriff’s Office website.

“We believe our students are our best resource in preventing a potentially dangerous situation in our schools,” said Sheriff Tim Bailey of The Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “tip411 allows a safe and secure way for students to share important information with school staff and law enforcement without the fear of retribution.”

The Marion Co Schools tip411 app and anonymous tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before administrators see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender. Once someone sends a tip, campus officials and law enforcement receive it immediately and can respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

“The tip411 system has been successful in communities across the U.S.,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “We are excited to partner with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the local school districts in Marion to bring the new school edition of our innovative tip411 app to connect and engage students directly to participate in promoting safety in their halls.”

Those without a smartphone can text tips anonymously to school officials by using their school’s unique keyword. Simply send a text message to 847411, begin the message with one of the following keywords, type in the information you wish to share, and hit send. This will create an anonymous, two-way text conversation that administrators are able to respond to in real-time.

Elgin High School – EHS

Elgin Middle School – EMS

Elgin Elementary School – EES

Tri-Rivers Career Center – TRCC

River Valley High School – RVHS

River Valley Middle School – RVMS

Pleasant Local High School – PLHS

Pleasant Local Middle School – PLMS

Pleasant Local Elementary School – PLES

Ridgedale Jr./Sr. High – RSR51

Grant Middle School – GRANT

Harding High School – HARDING

Those with questions are asked to contact The Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244.

