You are invited to take a ‘Walk with a Doc’ December 6

Ohio State University Extension is encouraging residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a walking program that brings together doctors and patients every first Thursday of the month from noon to 1:00pm at the Marion YMCA. Physicians from OhioHealth and Center Street Community Health Center will kick off the event with a brief talk on a current health topic and then lead the group on a walk.

The December 6 walk will feature Dr. Charles Thompson, OhioHealth Primary Care, speaking about the importance of balancing nutrition over the holidays. He will speak for 5 to 10 minutes, and then walk with the group until 1 p.m.

“Our mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the well-being of Marion,” said Whitney Gherman with OSU Extension.

The first walk will take place December 6. No registration is necessary and walkers can go at their own pace and distance. Pedometers, healthy snacks, and other prizes given to the first 50 participants. Please bring a photo id.

