Barbara Jean Botts (Nickell), 89, of Marion

Beloved mother and friend to many, Barbara Jean Botts (Nickell), a long time Marion resident, passed away peacefully and without pain Monday evening, November 27, 2017, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

She was the only child born to Wren and Esther Nickell in Middletown, OH on February 21, 1928. She married Benjamin (Ben) Botts immediately following Ben’s honorable discharge from the 101st Airborne in 1947. They shared 60 years of marriage before Benjamin passed in March 2007. Barbara leaves 4 surviving children- Mark (Beverly) in Sarasota, FL, Tom (Jan) in Hoonah, AK, daughter Brenda in Delaware, OH and Brett in Los Angeles, CA. Her youngest son, Jonathon (Jon) precedes her in death, She has 10 grand-children – Jennifer, Elizabeth, Autumn, Camille, Amber, Benjamin, Brian, Jaclyn, Nicole and Brian Wayne , 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild,

In Marion, Barbara was active in CCL (Children’s Cultural League) and The March of Dimes. She and Ben enjoyed their Saturday evenings with their many friends at The Moose Lodge in Marion.

The family wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to their mother’s neighbor and steadfast friend, Deb Lewis, who visited Barbara on a vigilant basis and not only kept her company, but updated the family members on her health and well-being.

The family will accommodate their mother’s wishes by having her placed for her final rest at the family plot at Marion Cemetery with her husband Ben and youngest son Jon. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in their mother’s name to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.