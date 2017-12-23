Betty Moore, 87, of Marion

by

Betty Moore, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Thursday December 21, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

Betty was born on February 8, 1930 in Gallipolis, the daughter of Darrell Trowbridge and Augusta (Evans) Gilbert.

Betty worked as an insurance saleswomen, homemaker, and a gifted seamstress.

She is survived by her children: Ray (the late Lila) Gilbert and Jay (Mona) Gilbert; grandchildren: Guy Gilbert, Shawnna (Doc) Jordan, Marvin Gilbert, Sarah Gilbert, Daniel Gilbert, Phillip Gilbert, and Justin Gilbert; several great grandchildren; her sister Vonna (Ronnie) White, and her sister-in-law Rudell Gilbert.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; 6 siblings; her children: Lowdemia Elliott, James Gilbert, and Kay Gilbert.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday December 26, 2017 at Caledonia Cemetery, 6351 Harding Hwy E, Caledonia, OH at 1 PM. Family and friends may gather at the cemetery at 12:45PM.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Moore family