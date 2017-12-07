Danny Martin Lester, 62, of Marion

by

Danny Martin Lester, age 62 of Marion, passed away on Monday December 4, 2017 at his residence.

Danny entered into this world on August 31, 1955 to the late Martin E. and Eula V. (Lucas) Lester in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Danny served our country in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Martin and Eula Lester; his daughter: Lisa Marie Lester; and his sister: Wanda Denney.

Danny will be missed by his fiancé: Lisa Heineman of Marion, OH; his daughter: Angie Wright of Bellefontaine, OH; his brother: Jessie Lester of Lakeview, OH; his sister: Delories Whitt of Plymouth, IN; his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Friends and Family may come to honor Danny’s life on Saturday December 9, 2017 starting at 6pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow starting 7pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Danny to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com