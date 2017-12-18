Debbie A. Parcher, 65, of Marion

by

Debbie A. Parcher, age 65 of Marion, passed away on Thursday December 14, 2017 at the Kindred Community Care and Rehabilitation in Marion, Ohio.

Debbie entered into this world on May 1, 1952 to the late Virgil and Thelma (Rice) Parcher in Marion, OH.

She served as school teacher for 25 years. Debbie will truly be missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Virgil Parcher and Thelma Potter; her two sisters: Diane Shoffner and Sandra Messenger; and her brother: Larry Parcher.

Debbie will be missed by her nieces and nephews: Connie (Randy) Waterer, Betty Shoffner, Lori (Brett) Jobe, Patty (Rick) Armbruster, Darrell (Christina) Shoffner, Jr.; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends may come to honor Debbie’s life on Tuesday December 19, 2017 starting at 10am to 11am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow starting at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Bill Middleton officiating. A burial will follow the service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Baptist Church, 1560 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion, OH 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.