Donald “Don” Charles Ensign, 62, of Richwood

Donald “Don” Charles Ensign, age 62, of Richwood passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at the Kobacker House in Columbus following a brief illness.

He was born in Springfield on December 23, 1954, to the late James and Norma Ensign and was a 1973 graduate of Northeastern High School in Springfield. Don graduated from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan in 1977. On October 26, 1985, Don married Pamela Jane Leeper in Marion and she survives in Richwood.

Don enjoyed traveling, collecting watches, and photography. Don was also very passionate about cars. He enjoyed going to car shows, working on cars, and reading about or watching any program on television that had to do with cars. He passed his knowledge and passion of cars onto his son, Sam. Don’s automotive career began by detailing cars in high school and later working at Mills Chevrolet in Richwood as a car salesman. He then went to work at Honda of America Manufacturing in 1987 and retired in 2014, with the last three years being spent working in Mexico getting a new Honda manufacturing plant up and running.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by one son, Samuel (Caitlin) Ensign of Radnor. He is also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister: Douglas Ensign of Medford, Oregon; Dennis Ensign of Delaware; Dean Ensign of Springfield; and Brenda (John) Brown of South Charleston. He is also survived by one aunt, Sharon Flannery of Indianapolis, Indiana, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Edward Wahl officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Union County Humane Society, 16540 County Home Road, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com