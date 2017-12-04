Donald E. Shope Sr., 85, of Marion

by

Well known throughout the Marion community as “Daddy Don”, a dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend was lost in Donald E. Shope Sr., age 85, of Marion, on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at home following a brief illness.

On May 29, 1932, Don was born in Ironton, Ohio, the son of the late Andrew and Ida Shope.

A veteran of the United States Army, Don served during the Korean War and he had been stationed in Korea. He continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1960.

Upon his honorable discharge, Don returned to Ironton, Ohio, where he worked at the Alta Portland Cement Company for nearly 20 years until they closed. He then moved to Marion, Ohio, in 1971, where he found much more than a job. He also found his future wife in Judith (Robinson) Miller. They quickly became an item, and Don would chase her around for the rest of his life, also talking her into marrying him on September 14, 1995. They cherished their forty six years together.

In Marion, Don worked briefly at Miller Cement, before switching over to Power Manufacturing, where he worked until 1994, when he was no longer able to due an accident at work.

Learning to play the guitar at an early age, Don could often be found strumming his guitar, playing his old style country music favorites, like songs by Hank Williams. He also enjoyed tinkering in the garage, smoking his pipe, and playing the lottery, getting lottery tickets faithfully every day at Noon and 5 p.m.

Quite the character, Daddy Don always kept everyone laughing. He had a funny saying for every occasion, one of which he always told his grandchildren, “I’ll see you in the funny papers.” To say he was ornery too was quite the understatement. He couldn’t help himself but to be a big flirt, calling all women “hot lips” followed by his big grin.

Most important of all to Don was his family. He dedicated his life to his wife and main squeeze, whom he always lovingly called “Jude”. To his grandchildren, he was their “PawPaw” and he made them all feel as if they were his favorite of his grandkids. To his children and everyone in the neighborhood, he was “Daddy Don” because he was a great fatherly figure in all of their lives.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judie Shope; eight children: Donald E. (Wendy) Shope Jr., Tammy Jo Shope Smith, Danny Lee (Lynn) Shope, Becky Shope, Greta Trubee, Richard (Terri) Miller, Peggy Miller, and Stacey Miller; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray Shope; a sister, Carol Jean Bryant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Dewiel; two grandsons: Dustin Boston and Carlos Thomas; two brothers: Glenn Shope and Andrew “Junior” Shope; and two sisters: Lilian and Wanda Shope.

Per Daddy Don’s wishes, services will be observed privately by his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help his family.

His family would also like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to his son, Donny Shope Jr., for taking such good care of his father for the past few years.

His family would also like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to his son, Donny Shope Jr., for taking such good care of his father for the past few years.