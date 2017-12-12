by

Donna L. McAllister, 89, of Marysville died peacefully and unexpectedly at home Saturday evening December 9, 2017. Donna’s family is comforted by the fact that she was able to be at home and take care of herself right up to the end.

She was born in Richwood, on October 12, 1928 to the late Charles A. and Nora Belle E. (Mann) Cheney.

A 1946 Graduate of Richwood High School, she married Robert L. McAllister on September 25, 1949 at the Richwood First United Methodist Church and he died October 23, 2011. She was also preceded in death by a son Brad, who died in a 1974 canoeing accident, son in law, Dale Schellin and grandson, Benjamin Jacob Schellin.

During their 62 years of marriage, Donna and Bob had 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 8 greatgrandchildren. Throughout the many years of their numerous career pursuits, they were able to visit every state in the US and travel throughout most of Europe. Donna had a keen eye for class, style, talent, elegance and music. She was a smart, classy, hardworking and thoughtful woman. She often reserved her opinions on most matters, keeping them to herself. However, those that knew her best know she had an opinion on most everything and would, usually with a dry wit, gladly give it if asked.

She loved her many friends and her family, as well as books, puzzles, taking care of her yard, feeding the birds and baking.

Donna was a longtime member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church, and during her working career she had worked as an executive secretary for WMRN in Marion, the Worthington Presbyterian Church, the Worthington High School and retiring from the Union County Soil and Water.

She will be missed by all, especially by her longtime friend Barbara Holcomb. The family is eternally grateful for the caring and compassion of Becky Kuker, her friend and part time caregiver.

Donna is survived by three of her children; Bethany Schellin, Columbus, Ann (Steve) Robinson, Marysville and Dean (Cindy) McAllister, Grove City; a sister, Dottie (Nick) Wall, Marion; a brother in law, William(Eileen) McAllister, Columbus; Eight grandchildren, Josiah L. Robinson, Matthew (Jennifer) Robinson, Rebecca (Jeremy) Miller, William (Emily) Schellin, Bradley (Haley) Schellin, Scott (Cindy) McAllister,Emily (Andy) Burton and Mary (Michael) Hathaway; eight great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday December 15, 2017 at the Richwood First United Methodist Church at 11:00 am, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First United Methodist Church 18 South Fulton Street Richwood, OH 43344 and or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, this is in memory of her husband Bob.

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com