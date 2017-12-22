by

Doris M. Payne, 79, of Richwood, died peacefully Monday afternoon December 18, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a 6-month battle with bone cancer.

She was born July 28, 1938 to the late Edwin and Margaret (Fruewald) Porschet. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ada Welles, a sister and brother-in- law, Norma and Berlin Price, a brother, Harold Porschet, father and mother-in-law, Paul and Edna Payne, brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Dorothy Payne, brother-in-law Jim Reece, a nephew who died in Vietnam, William Price, and a niece, Ronda Porschet.

On May 19, 1978 she was married to James Payne by Fred Cheney in Richwood,and he survives in Richwood.

Doris worked at Warner’s Locker, then Kroger in Marysville. After that, she and her husband owned and operated Payne’s Auto Center in Mt. Victory for over 20 years. Doris was an avid gardener in her earlier days. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her flower gardens, and watching the birds in her bird feeders. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and hitting up the Various casinos they found along the way. Her biggest joy in life was her family. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Doris was a very selfless woman always putting others first. Her family always knew she was there for them however needed.

She is survived by her children, John Jones, Ron (Deanna) Jones, Cindy (Mike)Warner, all of Richwood; 7 grandchildren, Chad Warner, Amber (Jason Fishbaugh) Jones, Amanda (Buddy) Mollohan, Sarah (Jeremy) Miller, Mark Warner, Shannon (TJ) Sowder, Ashley (Corey Dixon) Jones; 12 great-grandchildren, Ambriona Miller, Grace Landon, Shayla Jones, Jesse Mollohan, David, Jonathan, & Stephen Miller, Lucas & Wesley Nickelson, Chloe Dixon, Adelynn & Hudson Sowder; a brother Marvin (Joan) Porschet, of Richwood; brothers and sisters-in-law, Annette Porschet, Raymond, Marlene Reece, Richwood; Jack and Mona Payne, Richwood, Jerry and Virginia Payne, Florida, and several nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Graveside services will be Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Claibourne Cemetery with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating.

Memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com