Dorothy L. Butcher 99, of Richwood, died Friday afternoon December 22, 2017 at the Heartland of Marion.

She was born October 13, 1918 in Waldo to the late Ernest and Daisy (Hoffman) Stoner

On April 26, 1941 she married Robert L. Butcher and he died March 31, 1995, she was also preceded in death by a daughter Carol Ann Butcher, a son John A. Butcher, sisters: Thelma Losson, Mary Jane Hall, Anna Ruth Brown and Wilma McConahy; as well as an infant sister Erma Louise

Dorothy was first and foremost a homemaker for her husband and children. She did babysitting and ironing for many families over the years. She loved baking chocolate cakes and sugar cookies, taking care of her grandchildren and getting them of the school bus when they were younger and playing board games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy L. (Walt) Everly, Florence, SC, daughter in law, Carol (Jerry Arnold) Butcher, Richwood

Grandchildren: Mike (Kim) Butcher, Julie (Rick) Ross, Terry Everly and Tami (Brian) McFadden

5 Great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter

Brother: Arthur (Kate) Stone, Cape Girardeau, MO

Funeral services will be held Friday December 29, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to Memorial Mobile Meals 500 London Avenue Marysville, Ohio 43040

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com