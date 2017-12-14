Dorris Jean Reynolds, 84, of Marion

by

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our family’s Matriarch, Dorris Jean Reynolds, better known as Mrs. Dee or Della Ree on Monday, December 11, 2017. Mrs. Dee was 84 years old and currently lived in Marion with her granddaughter, Michelle

Dorris was born April 28, 1933 in Evansville, IN to the late Mansfield Perry and Minnie Lee (Head) Davis.

Dorris graduated from Drakesboro, KY High School in 1952 and later attended schooling to become a Master Cosmetologist. Dorris’ love for cosmetology along with her willingness to help others brought her to The Marysville Reformatory where she taught cosmetology for over 19 years. Dorris also worked as dispatcher for the Marion Fire Department.

Being a woman of faith, Dorris was a member of St. Mary Church and currently attended King’s Temple both in Marion. Dorris was a former member of the Eastern Star Organization and a proud OSU Alumni.

Dorris is survived by children, James Craig, George L. Cage, Jr., Marilyn Cage Campbell, Kathy L. Cage, Lee Phillip (Tammy) Cage, Jason M. Cage; grandchildren, ToShanna (Joseph) Trent, Michelle (Garey) Moaney, Brandi (Marvin) King, Lakein Campbell, Ajah Campbell, Janssen (Karheisha) Hamlett, Cheria Cage, Ashley Korett; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Campbell, Alphoso Sims II, Garey Moaney III, Santasia Campbell, Kieira Johnson, Javon Johnson, Leah Campbell, Qloi Hardman, Christopher Hamlett, Quarion Small, and Khamijah Moaney; and great-great grandchild, Aaliyah, Demi, Delasia. Also surviving are sisters, Emma Roberts and Eugenia Williams; and a host nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by friends, Georgia Wade, Rita Gay Bosh, Barb Ramsey, and Diane and favorite companion and pet Toy.

Dorris was preceded in death by husbands, George L. Cage Sr., and Samuel G. Reynolds; sons, Leeland Cage and James Craig; infant daughter, Tracy Cage; and siblings, Harold Harris, Rueben Harris, James Davis, Arnold Davis, J.W. Davis, Lucy M. Collins, and Margaret.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 15, 2017 from 10:30 am until a 12 noon going home celebration at Snyder Funeral Home, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Pastor Tyrone Kaiser will officiate and interment will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Dorris’ honor to The Marysville Reformatory Cosmetology Department.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Dorris’ family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.