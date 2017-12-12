Dr. Leon S. Revilla, 89, of Marion

by

It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Leon S. Revilla announces his passing. Leon passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 9, 2017, at the age of 89 years.

Leon was born on December 25, 1927 in Queretaro, Mexico, the son of Leon and Natalia (Munoz) Revilla. He attended medical school at the University of Nuevo Leon in Monterrey, and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Cincinnati General Hospital.

In 1962, Leon came to Marion and began his work as an orthopedic surgeon. He performed a total hip replacement in 1972, a relatively new procedure and the first of its kind in the Marion community. He was a respected and admired surgeon who treated and touched the lives of many during 37 years of medical practice.

He had numerous interests and hobbies over the years including ham radio, photography, radio controlled airplanes, computers, working on cars, and home improvement projects. He was always learning new things, and seeking new challenges.

He is survived by his wife Audrey, his sons, Rick, Mike and Pat, his brother Ernesto, his sister Maria Carmen, his brothers-in-law Paul (Dorothy) and Ronald, his sister-in-law Hermila, and numerous nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carlos, and his brothers-in-law James, Richard and Gerald.

Visitation will be Friday December 15, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion from 9:30AM to 10:30AM; Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; Burial will be in Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery at Cedar Grove, Indiana at a later date.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com