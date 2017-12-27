Edwin Lee Ward, 82, of Marion

by

Edwin Lee Ward, a fun loving family man, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. Edwin was 82 years old and lived most of his life in Marion.

Edwin was born in Prospect on June 14, 1935 to the late William E. and Clarice (Stewart) Ward. Edwin graduated in 1953 from Zanesville High School and shortly after moved back to Marion.

A young lady named Patricia Ann Redmon caught Edwin’s eye while he was working at Montgomery Wards in Marion. Shortly after meeting the two were married on June 25, 1957. Together, Patricia and Edwin raised three children and traveled across the country on family vacations. Patricia passed away in 1989.

Edwin had a second chance at love meeting Norma Faye Anderson after mutual friends set them up. In May of 1999 the two were married; Norma survives.

For years, Edwin had a house at Indian Lake where he would entertain family and friends. Here, he also enjoyed fishing and boating on the lake.

Edwin loved sports of all kinds and could often be found golfing, bowling or playing softball. He was sure to never miss a Buckeye, Indian or Red’s game and would attend any sporting event which involved his children or grandchildren.

Edwin worked for many years at Quaker Oats in Marion. After they closed he worked for the State of Ohio in the Treasury Department and later worked for The Eagles at Indian Lake as their financial secretary. Being active in the Marion Community, Edwin was previously on Marion City Council representing the 1st Ward. Edwin was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Marion and The Eagles of Indian Lake.

Being a man of faith, Edwin attended The Fairpark Community Baptist Church where he was an avid member and served as a Deacon.

Edwin is survived by wife, Norma of Marion; children, Charles W. (Julie) Ward of Marion, Kim (Randall) Maggs of Marion, and Carrie (Michael) Dutton of Prospect; step-children, Kevin Davidson, Steven (Sherri) Davidson, and Kristen Davidson; grandchildren, Bobby and Allison Maggs, Brandon Dutton, Danielle Ward, Danielle (Dustin) Mayse, Cory (Brooke) Evans, Dallas Davidson, Kylie Davidson, Michael Davidson, and Kadyson (Morgan) Blevins; great-grandchildren, Connor Mayse and Phoenix Davidson and beloved rescue dog Bandit.

In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by wife, Patricia; grandson, Alger Gibson and an uncle, Bert Stewart who was like a brother to Edwin.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 29, 2017 from 4 until 7 pm at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. A funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Fairpark Community Baptist Church, 940 Bermuda Dr., Marion with Pastor David Rush officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Edwin’s honor to Fairpark Community Baptist Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Edwin's family.