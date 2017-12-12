Eugene Melvin “Gene” Lashey, 98, of Marion

by

Eugene Melvin “Gene” Lashey, age 98, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, December 11, 2017 at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital, where his fun loving personality was evident up until his final day.

On October 3, 1919, Gene was born in Marion, Ohio, one of three children of the late Gale M. and Gladys (Bond) Lashey. He graduated from Marion Harding High School.

Following graduation, Gene began working at the Marion Power Shovel until October of 1942, when he felt called to serve his beloved country, leaving to join the U.S. Navy in the fight of World War II. He served for three years aboard many naval vessels, in many capacities one of which was helping repair airplane engines.

Upon his honorable discharge, Gene returned home to Marion, Ohio, to be re-united with his bride, Bonnie (Carter) Lashey, whom he married while on leave on July 31, 1943. Together they shared fifty-four wonderful years of marriage and lovingly raised two daughters, Emily and Cheryl. She preceded him in death on December 6, 1997.

After the Navy, Gene was welcomed back at the Marion Power Shovel. He worked there for a total of forty years as a tool and die maker, retiring in 1982.

A man of deep faith, Gene was a member of the Marion First Church of the Nazarene, where he served the church in many different ways. He served as a Sunday School Teacher, a board member, a janitor, and so much more. He also was very devoted to reading his Bible, studying scriptures, and being a great prayer warrior throughout his life. In addition to serving at the church, Gene served as a Boy Scout leader for many years, helping at Camp Owens, where he excelled at teaching the young men how to mushroom hunt.

A sports nut, Gene loved watching and keeping up with all sports. He especially loved rooting for the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed roller skating until he was 84 years old, bowling in countless leagues over the years, and fishing and hunting.

Gene and Bonnie shared a love for making crafts together. Gene also loved wood carving, and he had a knack for carving both birds and ducks. He was especially proud of a special cross he made, which he kept with him everywhere he went.

Most important of all to Gene was his family. They knew they could turn to him for wisdom or help with any project. He also cherished his grandchildren and gladly chauffeured them and their friends wherever they needed to go. Gene and his inspiring personality and ability to tell a great story will forever be missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters: Emily (John) Edler and Cheryl (Jeff) Kuhn; four grandchildren: Johnny (Amy) Edler, Sarah (Wes) Peters, Kelly (Greg) Boehle, and Jennifer Ingram; ten great-grandchildren: Michael, Brooke, and Samantha Edler, Evan, Owen, and Ashlyn Peters, Carter Boehle, and Lorabelle, Jodi, and Gregary Ingram; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife and parents, two sisters: Maxine Wilcox and Jane Gast, an infant son, Thomas Lashey, and a great-granddaughter, Audrey Peters.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at the Marion First Church of the Nazarene (address below). Services celebrating his life will also be held there on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Dr. Steve Estep officiating, where friends may again visit for an hour prior to his services. Burial with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion First Church of the Nazarene, c/o Children’s Department, 233 W. Church St., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Gene’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.