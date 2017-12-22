by

Gary L Roush, 78, of Richwood, died Sunday December 17, 2017 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.

He was born August 28, 1939 in Marion to the late Clifford Roush and Naomi (Cray) Snare. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Dennis Roush

Gary was retired from the former Nippert Co. in Delaware as a foreman after 33 years.

He enjoyed, golfing, carpentry, model airplanes, fishing, camping, hunting and motorcycling when able.

On October 28, 1960 in Clarksville, Tn. He married Sandra W. (Yantone) and she survives, also surviving are his children: Todd (Dorothy) Roush of Richwood, Cindra Cowen of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Sherre’ DeMao of Denver, N.C.

Grandchildren: Cassandra (Mark) Brooks, Amaria (Chris) Seidle, Savannah Demao, Kristina Smith, Aaron, Michael and Jeremy Roush.

Three great grandchildren: Emma Grace Brooks, Annabelle Brooks and Gracelynn Roush

Brothers and sisters: Art Snare of Grove City, Carl Roush of Marion, Gloria Throckmorton of Marion and Gretchen (Rick) Roszman of LaRue

Funeral services will be held Thursday December 28, 2017 at 5:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joe Rhea will officiate, friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service beginning at 4:00 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Union County Humane Society, 16540 County Home Road, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com