Howard Eugene Martin, Sr., 70, of Marion

Howard Eugene Martin, Sr., age 70 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. On August 7, 1947, he was born to the late John Linley and Hattie Ellen (Noblet) Martin in Marion, and on November 29, 2002, he married his wife Rebecca Lynn (Roseberry) Martin, who survives in Marion.

Howard worked in adult training at the Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 17 years, and he proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid sports fan, a supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, and the Cleveland Browns, and he also enjoyed fishing. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and he will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Martin of Marion; his daughter Mary Lynn (Marc) Thomas of Marion; his son Howard Martin, Jr., of Findlay; his step-sons Josh and Brian Dean of Marion; his grandchildren Harper Lynn and Kendall Anne Thomas; his brother John L. Martin, Jr., of Marion; his sisters Ruth Ann Taylor of Clyde, Ohio, and Virginia Ashbrook of Ashley, Ohio; and his best friend Mike Louck.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Hattie Martin, six brothers, and one sister.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 18, 2017 from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at 2 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Liz, Tracey, Megan, Mary Beth, and Emily of Heartland Hospice and Jen Knotts, OhioHealth Patient Navigator.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Harding Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.