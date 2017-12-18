Howell George Thomas, 87, of Marion

by

Howell George Thomas, a hardworking father, grandfather, and brother passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at Heartland of Marion. Howell was a lifelong Marion resident and was 87 years old.

Howell was born, one of nine children, in Marion on February 13, 1930 to the late Jesse A. and Clara J. (Jones) Thomas. While Howell was attending high school his father, Jesse, passed away. Knowing that his family would need help, Howell left school and started to work. He made sure the rest of his siblings were able to finish school.

After several of his siblings were able to finish school, Howell married Mary Lou Van Gorden on October 12, 1952. Together, Howell and Mary Lou raised two children, taking many family vacations with their pull along trailer visiting family members across the country. Howell and Mary Lou also enjoyed bowling. Mary Lou passed away August 4, 1987 after a long battle with diabetes.

Having a second chance at love, Howell married Donna Wargowsky on November 12, 1988. Together they blended their family creating countless lasting memoires. Donna passed away February 23, 2013.

Howell was a hardworking man, never taking a day off. He was a lifelong mechanic and could fix anything from a car to a lawnmower. He worked for Parker Industries for many years as a maintenance man retiring in 1996. After his retirement, Howell enjoyed helping his friends and family and was always willing to lend a hand any way possible.

Howell was a very religious man. He attended the Frist Presbyterian Church, in Marion, where he was a Deacon and also attended Emanuel Lutheran Church with his wife, Donna. Later in life, Howell enjoyed his monthly trip with friends to listen to old time gospel music.

Howell will be missed by children, Gordon (Ann) Thomas and Cheryl (Gale) Thomas Kinsell; step sons, John and David (Mindy) Wargowsky; grandchildren, Eric Thomas, Amanda (fiancé, Kyle Lacey) Kinsell, and Matthew Kinsell; great-grandchildren, Haydin and Jaydin Thomas; sisters, Margaret Fisher and Gertrude (Ed) Jackson and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Howell was preceded in death by brothers, Albert, John Paul and Gerald; and sisters, Mary Shaffer and Martha Cattani.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., from 4 until 6 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2017. A funeral will be held at the funeral home Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 12 noon with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Howell’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.