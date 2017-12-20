James C. Turner, 67, of Marion

by

James C. Turner, age 67, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, following a battle with cancer.

On Oct. 15, 1950, James was born in Virginia to the late Janine Harrison. He was a 1970 graduate of Harding. Jim was a dedicated and hard worker for many years, working as a stockman at Kroger’s in Marion, until his retirement. He also loved fishing and metal detecting with his grandkids

He will be missed by his two daughters: Yolonda Ulery, and Heather (Shane) Pertuset; five grandchildren: Stacy, Payton, Preston, Max and Bruce; a sister, Sue (John) Zamer; and his best friend, his dog, Joey, whom he loved taking on long walks.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Jim’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.