Janice L. Comstock, 87, of Marion

Janice L. Comstock, age 87, of Marion, died early Thursday morning, December 28, 2017, at the DeWolfe Place.

On May 26, 1930, Janice was born in Wyandot County, Ohio, one of five daughters of the late Benjamin and Syreva “May” (Knight) Stief. She was raised on the family farm in Harpster and graduated from Caledonia High School.

Shortly after graduation, Janice married a young gentleman who also was raised on a family farm in Harpster, Jerald “Jerry” Comstock, on July 14, 1948, at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Together they shared thirty five years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 1983 after a tragic work accident.

Janice cared for her husband and children as a homemaker, until her children were raised. After which, she returned to work, working her way up to being the head cook at the River Valley School System from where she retired. Preferring to work over staying home, she continued working at both Meijer and Walgreens as a clerk until she was 83 years old, again retiring in 2013.

Janice and Jerry had been active members of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion for many years, where she helped in the nursery. She also enjoyed living in Hobe Sound, Florida, for nearly twenty years.

She will be missed by her three children: Randy (Karen) Comstock, Kathy Caudill, and Martin (Kim) Comstock; seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Aaron) Nicolosi, Travis Comstock, Melisa Browning, Chris (Amy) Caudill, Eric (Hillary) Caudill, Sarah Comstock, and Adam (Melanie) Comstock; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Meck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Janice was preceded in death by a son, Dean Comstock; and three sisters: Jean Coleman, Beulah Chapman, and Audrey Douglas.

Services honoring her life will be observed privately by her family. Burial will take place at a later date in Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave Ste 102A, Marion, OH 43302.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave Ste 102A, Marion, OH 43302.