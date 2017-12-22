Jeanith L. Ryle, 58, of Marion

by

One of the strongest, most passionate women you could meet, Jeanith L. Ryle, was released from her earthly chains on Wednesday afternoon, December 20, 2017, following a ten year battle with numerous ailments.

On March 1, 1959, Jeanith was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest child of Grace (Moore) Ratterman of Marion, and the late Norman E. Ratterman. A lifelong resident of Marion, she graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1977.

As a teen, Jeanith was proud to work at and eventually run the aquatic department of the Marion Family YMCA. When she was 13, she met a young gentleman who moved to town from Dayton, Leslie “Les” Ryle. Their friendship grew until after high school when they started dating. Jeanith and Les were then married on March 22, 1980, and have cherished their thirty seven years together.

In addition to the YMCA, Jeanith worked at Fulfillment and UPS, until her children were born. She then remained home for many years to care for her husband and children as a loving homemaker.

For the past thirty seven years, Jeanith has been an advocate for her daughter, Katie, doing everything in her power to make her life and Katie’s friend’s lives filled with happiness and meaning. She has also worked as an information specialist for the Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities (OCECD), for over twenty years. Further, she has been a member of the MARCA board for over ten years.

A woman of faith, Jeanith was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church, where she had served as the church secretary.

Having a close knit family, Jeanith and Les share a special bond together with their four children. Some of their favorite memories are from their camping trips to Mohican, tubing down the river, and trips to Myrtle Beach and the mountains of Tennessee. She always made sure she was there for them, never missing any of their sporting events. She also was blessed to have three grandbabies, who endearingly refer to Jeanith as their “Gammy.” She loved crocheting, doing needlepoint, and scrapbooking something for those babies in the family. Recently, they also have enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Lake Erie.

For the past ten years, Jeanith has continued to get bad news on top of bad news, but that never stopped her. Despite fighting renal failure, cancer, dialysis, and chemo, she never quit the fight for her family. Her strong will and determination helped her endure the unthinkable, yet she still had an overwhelmingly loving spirit. Every minute of every day her family felt the warmth of her love around them, and her love will remain in their hearts forever.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Les Ryle; four children: Katie Ryle, Gregory Ryle, Brooke Ryle, and Chris Ryle; three grandchildren: Damien and Isabella Ryle, and Adyson Clemons; three siblings: Norman (Anne) Ratterman II, Norma Lynn Ratterman, and Shon Ratterman; and several nieces and nephews.

Her family will greet friends from 11 a.m. – 2p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 p.m., with her cousin, Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to MARCA of Marion, 2465 Harding Hwy E, Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Jeanith’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.