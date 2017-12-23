by

Jimmie Lee Blanton, 71 of Marion, died Thursday afternoon December 21, 2017 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born November 13, 1946 in Magoffin, Kentucky to Corbett and Norsie (Conley) Blanton, his mother survives in Marion.

On May 5, 1973 he married Alice L. (Thompson) and she died October 30, 2004, he was also preceded in death by one son, Eugene H. Thompson, grandchildren, Gabrielle, Heath, Bailey and G-Baby.

Jimmie was a retired carpenter, having worked at the former Carter Lumber in Green Camp for 20 years. He was of the Baptist faith. Jimmie enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was woodworking, anything mechanical, drawing or art, he could do it.

He was known to root for the Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed cars and trucks, especially Mustangs.

But he will be remembered the most for truly being a devoted family man.

Surviving are his daughters: Karen (Chris) Culwell, Stacie Blanton and Jessica L. (Hilary Days) Blanton all of Marion

daughter in law: Nicole McDonald, Marion

Grandchildren: Gabriel, Abigail, Izzy, Christopher, Nathaniel, April, Shelby, MacKenzie, Haylee and Briar

Step grandchildren: Jesse and Nico

Great grandchildren: Heath, LeiAyla, Amelia and Ezekial

Siblings: Jerry (Sandy) Blanton, Richwood, Jeffrey (Deanna) Blanton, Marion, Betty (Charles) Higgins, Marion, Linda (James) Elswick, New Bloomington, Elizabeth Rayburn, Marion and Mary (Daniel) Weaver, Marion

And many extended family

Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 27, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Rev. George Thompson will officiate, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery, friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to Marion Area Humane Society 2264 Richland Road

Marion, OH 43302-8475

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com