Marjorie Jean Howe, 95, of Marion passed away Saturday morning, December 23, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born July 20, 1922 in Marion County to the late William LeRoy Heavlin and Clara Eve (Cramer) Heavlin. On May 25, 1940, she married the love of her life James William Howe. Sadly, he passed away in 2011.

Marjorie worked as a clerk at the Post Office in Radnor, Ohio and she was a member of the “Triple L Mother’s Club” in Radnor for 40 years. She enjoyed fishing, camping and reading. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, poker and penny ante.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephen “Steve” (Connie) Howe of Marion, Janet Benedict of Holmes Beach, Florida and Linda Lewis of Somerset, California; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Heavlin of Boynton Beach, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother Donald Heavlin, 3 sisters Ada Roat, Jerrie Fullwood and Arlene Weiser and her son-in-law Duane R. Benedict.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28th from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am and then the family will host a reception in the Snyder Rodman Community Room. Private burial will be in Radnor Cemetery.

Contributions in Marjorie’s name may be made to any local Hospice organization.

