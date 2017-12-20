Martha Ellen Napier, 81, of Marion

by

Martha Ellen Napier, age 81, daughter of Alvin and Clara (Rizer) Franklin, born in Marion on January 15, 1936, passed away peacefully the morning of December 18, 2017. Martha has joined her daughter: Donna Marie Napier, her son: Steven Ray Cline, her five brothers and two sisters in heaven.

Martha is survived by her sisters: Dale Hodges and Linda Montgomery of Marion, her sons: William Allen Cline, Terry Lee Cline, Jodie Lyn Pennington and Jimmy Lee Pennington; four grandchildren: Heather, Courtney, Bridget and Brock: and four great grandsons: Jason, Jaden, Noah and Bentley.

Family members will host a memorial service at Boyd Funeral Home on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 2pm to 3pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Please join us to celebrate Martha’s life, share pictures, stories and fond memories of our Mom.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.