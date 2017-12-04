Mary Floria Ottaviano, 101, of Marion

by

Mary Floria Ottaviano, age 101, was called home to Jesus, Thursday, November 30, 2017, at Marion Manor, where she was recuperating from surgery.

She resided at 1882 Marion Green Camp Road, in Marion, with her grandson, John Ottaviano who was one of her caregivers and was by her side, as she passed peacefully.

Mary was born in Warren, Ohio on September 11, 1916 to the late William Floria and Jennie Caridi.

Mary married Joseph R. Ottaviano on June 15, 1932 in Kent, Ohio. Joseph passed away on October 1, 2003, they were married 71 years. Mary and Joe moved to Marion with the Erie Lackawanna Railroad where they raised four children and made lasting memories.

Mary was a devout Catholic attending St. Mary Church, when she was no longer able to attend Mass she would say the Rosary twice a day, and watch Mass on television.

Her love for animals resulted in many special dogs and cats which were lucky to have Mary; she was a member ASPCA with monthly donations.

Mary loved people and never met a stranger. Her true calling was being a wife, mother, and friend to everyone. She had an open door policy to all and had the coffee pot ready; no one ever left hungry. She had the knack of making everyone laugh and was the first to help anyone in need. Her smile was contagious, just being with her was a blessing.

She loved shopping and garage sales, and eating out. A good sport, Mary was the first to be ready to go! She never lost her sense of humor; or her love of life!

Mary is survived by daughters, Rosemary (Kenneth) Enderle of Marion, and Janice Thomas of Marysville, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by two sons, Robert and Donald Ottman; two grandsons, Joseph Eric Davis and Keith Gerald Thomas; sister, Donna Gillmore and brother, Frank Floria.

You earned your wings, Mom, your last breath on earth, you drew your first breath in heaven.

No calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Mary’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.