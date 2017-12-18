by

Mary Katherene (Thompson) Kratowicz, 75, known to many as “Nana,” passed away peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital on December 16, 2017.

Mary was born in Magnetic Springs on August 18th, 1942. She was baptized at the age of 12 at church camp and was a member of the Richwood Church of Christ for over 60 years where she taught a women’s Bible study and coordinated the Weigh Down chapter. One of her biggest blessings was seeing her children and grandchildren baptized. She was a graduate of Radnor High School class of 1960. She married in 1964. Mary was a former employee of First National Bank in Delaware and retired from Amerigas in Marion and Sheila’s Flowers and Gifts in Richwood where she was a bookkeeper.

Mary’s greatest joys were watching her grandchildren compete in athletics and activities at North Union High School, as well as seeing them show livestock at the Richwood Independent Fair. She loved watching all the kids in the community participate in their activities and cheering them on. Some of her greatest adventures were in the Great Smoky Mountains with her family, where many memories were made.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Katherene (Shark) Thompson; father, William Andrew Thompson; and brother, Eddie Thompson. She is survived by her children, Mark Kratowicz, Prospect; Kaki (Tom) Johnston, Richwood; Patrick (Patty) Kratowicz, Richwood; and her grandchildren Cody (Alexis), Kenzie, and Makaylin Johnston, Zak Kratowicz, and Tiffany (Brandon) Lowe; and her sisters Ersy Reed, Ostrander; Patty Graham, Huber Heights; Rebecca LaRue, Richwood; and brother Andy (Ruby) Thompson, Radnor; and sister-in-law Margaret Thompson, Radnor, as well as many nieces, nephews, greats and great-greats. She wrote that she “had no greater friends than her sisters and brothers, each has given and done so much for me. The same for my church brothers and sisters – I love you each.”

Calling hours will be held at the Richwood Church of Christ on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the funeral following immediately after with Pastor Scot Gorsuch and Jeff Evans officiating. Private burial will take place on Wednesday at Shoup (Thompson Twp.) Cemetery. Please think of your favorite memory of “Nana” to write down and leave in our family’s memory box or memories can be shared online at MemoriesofMary.com as well!

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Independent Fair, P. O. Box 71, Richwood, OH 43344, the Richwood Church of Christ, 29063 Sivey Road, Richwood, OH 43344, and the North Union Athletic Boosters, 401 N. Franklin Street, Richwood, OH 43344.

The family is being assisted by the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com