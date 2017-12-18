Mary Mitchell, 94, of Marion

by

Mary Mitchell, age 94, of Marion passed away early Friday afternoon at Heartland of Marion.

Mary was born in Broadway, Ohio on June 7, 1923 to Floyd and Ethel (Teets) Elliott.

She married Joseph Mitchell in Newport, Kentucky on September 30, 1939 and he preceded her in death in 1998.

She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters; Eulalia Megaro and Juanita Brown and a brother; Wayne Elliott.

Mary was a Corrections Officer at the Marysville Reformatory For Women and was a long time member of Oakland United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son; Carl (Janice) Mitchell of Marion, her daughter; Connie (Donald) Lane of Waldo, a daughter; Pam (Rocky) Devito of Marysville, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until Noon at the Hughes-Allen Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at Noon with Pastor Mike Fogle officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church.