Matt Suiter, 53, of Richwood, died peacefully Monday December 18, 2017 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

He was born December 24, 1963 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to the late Carl and Janet (Gibson) Suiter, he was also preceded in death by a brother Greg Suiter.

Matt was an associate of Honda, at East Liberty. He loved his motorcycle, old cars, Nascar, the Buckeyes, the Detroit Lions, and the Reds. He loved watching Logan play baseball, going to car shows with Tyler, playing euchre with Kara and working on cars with Joseph. But most of all he loved his family including his crazy dog, Moose.

On February 15, 2001 in Marion, he married Michelle (Stevenson) and she survives, also surviving are his children: Kara (Nathan) Fyffe, Virginia Beach, VA, Tyler (Jennifer) Suiter, Marysville, Joseph Suiter, Richwood and Logan Suiter, Richwood.

Siblings: Jeff Suiter, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Laurie Welch, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Gretchen (Frank) Marker, Monks Corner, SC

Sister in law: Robin Suiter of Murfreesboro, Tn.

A celebration of Matt’s Life will take place Thursday December 21, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Dr. Dean Goon will officiate, friends may call at the funeral home two hours prior to the service beginning at 4:00 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to the North Union Baseball for Boys, PO Box 13 Richwood, Ohio 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com