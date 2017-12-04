Mead S. Carmichael III, 82, of LaRue

by

Mead S. Carmichael III, age 82, of LaRue, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 1, 2017, at 6:06 PM in the Marion General Hospital.

He was born on November 17, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Mead S. and Laura G. (Spangler) Carmichael Jr.

Mead married the former Suzanne K. Miller on June 29, 1971 in Knoxville, TN. and she preceded him in death on December 23, 2014 in Marion.

Surviving are two sons; Martin (Julia) Carmichael of Marion, OH. and Michael Carmichael of Grove City, OH., a daughter; Lisa (Michael) Harris of Marion, OH., nine grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister; Kay Haynes.

Mead served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean War and Vietnam from 1954-1966. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 3313 and American Legion Post 162. He retired as a Contract Federal Armed Guard for Knight Protective Services.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 AM conducted by Deacon Earl McCurry. Burial will be in the Mansfield Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Marion County Veterans Park or the Marion Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com