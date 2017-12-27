by

Nellie Rea Owens Bryant, 96, of Delaware passed away Wednesday morning, December 27, 2017 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Delaware.

She was born July 30, 1921 in Washington D.C. to the late William Randolph Owens and Ruth (Becker) Owens. During World War II, she was very active with the USO.

Nellie was a member of the Central Christian Church in Marion where she also taught Sunday school. Following her love of flowers, she worked at Hemmerly’s Flower Shop for many years. In her early years, she enjoyed making ceramics and even operated a ceramic shop out of her home. Later in life, she had a passion for reading.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Don (Pam) Bryant of Delaware; grandchildren, Andrew Bryant, Shannon (Mark) Atkins and Heather (Matthew) Cox; grandchildren, Alyssa, Isaac, Rebekkah, Connor, John, Reilly, Luke, and Liam; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Clayton, infant son Clayton Jr., and 2 sisters Laura Elizabeth Carper and Louise Virginia Doney.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 10:00 am – 12 (noon) at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 (noon) with Pastor Chuck Reed officiating. The family will then host a luncheon in the Snyder Rodman Community Room. Graveside services will then be held at 3:00 pm at Grove Cemetery in Kenton, Ohio.

Contributions in Nellie’s memory may be made to the Gideon’s International.

