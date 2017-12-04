Norma “Jean” Fahrion, 90, of Marion

by

Norma “Jean” Fahrion, age 90, of Marion passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 4:36 AM in the Marion General Hospital.

She was born in Marion, Ohio on October 28, 1927 to William F. and Odra (Bradshaw) Kehrwecker.

Jean was a 1945 graduate of Harding High School.

A founding member of the Kensington Avenue Church of the Nazarene, and a current member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she was very active in the kid’s ministries and served as a greeter.

On September 19, 1948, Jean married Donald E. Oiler in Marion, Ohio and he preceded her in death on March 26, 1990 in Marion. Following Donald’s death, she married Fred Fahrion on January 19, 1996. Her 2nd husband preceded her in death on December 22, 2002 in Marion. The third important man in Jean’s life was her friend and companion; Robert Shearer who is also deceased.

She was also preceded in death by a brother; Leonard Frederick Kehrwecker.

During Jean’s working career she was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary with the Marion Power Shovel Co., The Marion Engineer Depot, Smith & Niese Oil Co., and finally retired in 1992 from the Marion Area Counseling Center.

Surviving are two daughters; D. LaNaye (Donald) Buck of Beaver, PA. & Juanita Oiler of Marion, OH. and a sister; Gloria Higdon of West Chester, OH. Also surviving are “Her Family of the Heart”; Fred & Jane Fahrion, Susie White, Vickie Sullivan, Joyce Butterman, Judy McKinniss, Belva Doty, Mary Ann DeLong, and a multitude that watched over her and kept her safe.

Friends may call at the First Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, December 7, 2017, from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Pastor Steven deWeber and Dr. Steve Estep will conduct the service and burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery.

Contributions in Jean’s name may be given to Joyce’s Angels or to the First Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com