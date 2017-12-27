by

Norsie Katherine Blanton 93, of Marion, was welcomed into heaven December 25, 2017 at the Heartland of Marion.

She was born June 7, 1924 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Sherman and Janie (Prater) Conley, she was also preceded in death by her husband Corbett Blanton, they were married January 26, 1946 and he died May 28, 1980, also siblings: Ishmel, Ernie and Hartford Conley, Helen Blanton and Delphia Smith and one son: Jimmie Blanton

She is survive and dearly missed by her children: Betty (Charles) Higgins, Marion, Linda (James) Elswick, New Bloomington, Elizabeth Blanton, Marion, Jerry (Sandy) Blanton, Richwood, Jeffrey (Deanna) Blanton, Marion and Mary (Daniel) Weaver, Marion

One sister: Dorothy Blanton of Salyersville, KY.,

20 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren

Numerous nieces and nephews

Norsie was a homemaker all of her life. She attended the New Bloomington United Methodist Church for many years. She loved traveling to Kentucky with her husband and with family members after his death. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and attending church. Her bible was her constant companion and her thoughts were always of others.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 27, 2017 immediately following her son Jimmie’s funeral beginning at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Kathy Herr will officiate, burial will follow in the Agosta Cemetery, there will be a joint calling hours in conjunction with her son’s from 4-7 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to New Bloomington United Methodist Church at 2540 Agosta-Meeker Rd N, New Bloomington, OH 43341

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com