Pastor Deborah F. “Deby” Shaffer, 66, formerly of Marion

by

Pastor Deborah F. “Deby” Shaffer age 66 of St. Cloud, FL., formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at her residence.

She was born April 5, 1951 in Marion, Ohio to Neil E. and Lois N. (Murray) Shaffer.

Deby graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1969, she was a member of the Harding marching Band, enjoyed playing tennis and spending time with her cocker spaniel dogs. She was employed at Tupperware for 30 plus years in accounting, but recently she was the Assistant Pastor at St. Cloud Nazarene Church in Florida.

She is survived by her mother, Lois Shaffer of Marion, Oh., her brothers, Neil W. (Melanie) Shaffer of Marion, Oh., Mark R. (Kristina) Shaffer of Raleigh, NC., three nephews, Jon Shaffer, Joseph Shaffer, Aaron Shaffer and her niece, Ashley Sherman.

Deby was preceded in death by her father, Neil E. Shaffer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 11am to 1pm at the First Church of the Nazarene, 233 W. Center St. Funeral services will follow at 1pm with Pastor Ryan Brown officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com