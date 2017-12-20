Perry Eugene Rogers, 70, of Marion

by

Perry Eugene Rogers, age 70 of Marion, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday December 17, 2017.

Perry was born on October 23, 1947 in Marion, the son of Eugene Stanton and Mary Elizabeth (Davis) Rogers. He was a graduate of Harding High School.

On January 23, 1967 Perry enlisted into the United States Marine Corps proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a true patriot for his country.

Perry loved playing baseball when he was in high school, along with running track. In his adult life, he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball with friends. He was a devout Cleveland Indians fan his entire life.

Perry made friends easily and everyone who knew him loved him immediately. He had different groups all around town that he would check in with to catch up on all the latest news, whether it was at the Mall, McDonalds, or any other number of places. He loved to make people laugh and his zest for life was contagious. He also loved to draw in his free time. But what he loved most of all was his family, especially spoiling his great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Orlando Rogers and Coretta Byrd; grandchildren: Kayla, Xavier, Taquiel, Angel and Kenneth; many grandchildren; and he will also be sorely missed by his many nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.

Perry is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Shirley Rogers; siblings: Robert Butler, Mary E. Keuchler-Reece and Faye Booker and his best friend Bill Dozier

Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 27, 2017 at King’s Temple Apostolic Church, 285 Senate St, Marion, from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral services will immediately follow at 12Noon with Superintendent Michael Wade officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Rogers family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com