Philip D. Hundley, 58, of Marion

Philip D. Hundley, age 58 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 at his residence.

He was born February 28, 1959 in St. Mary’s, Ohio to the late Dale and Mary Helen (Art) Hundley.

On February 2, 1991 he married Kelli M. (Ravert) Hundley.

Philip was employed for 35 years at GTE/Verizon/Frontier as a Central Office Equipment Installer. He was a very active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, in his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and yearly trips to the ocean.

He is survived by his wife Kelli M. Hundley of Marion, his sons, Jacob E. (Yennei) Hundley of Dublin, Luke A. Hundley of Marion, Caleb D. Hundley of Marion, his brothers, Sam (Sheila) Hundley of Marion, Mark (Jodi) Hundley of Marion, his sisters, Pam Pierron of Huron, Marita (Doug) Werner of Hilliard, Jenifer (Richard) Ren of Apex, NC., and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 from 11am to 1pm at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St. Funeral services will follow at the church at 1pm with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com