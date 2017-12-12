Richard Thomas Cohagan, 88, of Marion

by

Richard Thomas Cohagan, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

On December 16, 1928, he was born to the late Charles A. and Gertrude (Reisdorf) Cohagan, and on May 26, 1989, he married the love of his life, Earnestine (Haycook) Cohagan, who still survives in Marion.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy, and he served on 7 ships throughout his career, most notably the USS F. E. Evans and the USS Schofield. He also enjoyed genealogy and punch embroidery, as well as traveling. He loved being involved with his family, and he enjoyed his Navy ship reunions.

He is survived by his wife Earnestine Cohagan of Marion; his step-daughters Cindy (Kenny) Roszman and Melanie “Jeanne” Turner of Marion; his son Thomas A. (Linda) Cohagan of Manhattan, Kansas; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Gertrude; his brothers Ralph, Robert, and Russell Cohagan; and his sisters Rose Marie, Gertrude Gray, Edith Radcliff, and Marian Maynard.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.