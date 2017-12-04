Robert E. “Bob” Rinnert, 86, of Marion

by

Robert E. “Bob” Rinnert, age 86 of Marion, went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 20, 2017.

Bob was born October 17, 1931 in Marion; he was the first son of the late John L. and Mary A. (Zieg) Rinnert.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Marion Harding High School where he participated in football and track. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Stationed in Korea as a Military Policeman with the 4th Fighter Wing, his unit was awarded the U.S. Presidential and Korean Presidential Unit Citations.

Upon his discharge from the military he started his career in Engineering at North Electric, Galion, Ohio. He then returned to Marion with the Marion Power Shovel Company for several years with their Engineering Department.

He then was employed by the former Cooper Bessemer Co., Entronic Controls Division, and Mt. Vernon, Ohio for 27 years as a controls designer. Also, as a Field Service Representative he supervised the installation of control systems for several pump stations on the Alaskan pipeline. Later he was self-employed as an Electrical Designer with Westinghouse, Richland, WA, at their Hanford Research Center, Phillip Morris, Richmond, VA, supervising the installation of new machinery and with Marion Steel, now NuCor, Marion, Ohio. He retired in 1996.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Life Member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7201 where he was a Past Post Commander and AM Vets Post 38 both of Marion. He enjoyed bowling and camping, was an Eagle Scout and thirty year Veteran Scouter.

Married twice, he is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Carol A. (Jeff) Laser, Mt. Vernon, Ohio and Dr. Kathy J. Rinnert and companion Carole Disbrow, Flower Mound, Texas. Two step-sons: David and Dennis Goodell, both of Massillon, Ohio and Step-daughter Debra (Jamie) Pittman, Orrville, Ohio. A brother Paul Rinnert, Columbus, Ohio and two sisters: Dorothy Eckert, Marion, and Emily (Dr. William) Montgomery, Katy, Texas, also surviving are seven nieces and nephews. One stepson is deceased.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2018, with a day and time to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, The American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Rinnert family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.