Sharon Kay (McClenathan) Gruber, 70, of Marion

Sharon Kay (McClenathan) Gruber, age 70, of Marion, died peacefully Saturday morning, December 2, 2017, following a battle with cancer.

On July 9, 1947, Sharon was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of three daughters of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Denzer) McClenathan. She graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1965.

Shortly following graduation, Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Leroy A. Gruber, on April 15, 1966. Together they shared fifty one years of marriage and lovingly raised three boys: Steven, Shane, and Seth.

The majority of Sharon’s working career was spent at Marion Insurance, first with Robert and Dan Smith, after they retired Robert’s his son, Shawn Smith. She retired in 2015.

A woman of faith, Sharon was a member of the Marion Salem United Methodist Church. She also loved playing BINGO, visiting craft shows to add to her collections, and shopping for her granddaughters.

Most important of all to Sharon was her family. She always tried to be there for her three sons, rarely missing any of their sports or school activities. She also never wanted any recognition for anything; rather she preferred to care for things quietly.

Sharon will be missed by her husband, Leroy Gruber; three sons: Steven (Sue) Gruber of Blissfield, MI, Shane (Kelley) Gruber of Westerville, and Seth Gruber of Marion; three granddaughters: Kylie, Josie, and Jane Gruber; two sisters: Sue (George) Kaufman and Jackie Mills; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 1 p.m., with Rev. Beth Ann Mansperger officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Joyce’s Angels, 277 Kensington Place, Marion, OH 43302, or American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Sharon’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.