Shirley Bernice Milar, 82, of Marion

Shirley Bernice Milar, age 82 of Marion, passed away on Saturday December 2, 2017 at the Marion Manor Nursing Home, Inc.

Shirley entered into this world on August 14, 1935 to the late Everett and Dorothy (Carpenter) Fultz in Portsmouth, OH. On May 30, 1933, she married the late Walter T. Chandler and later on married the late Charles Milar.

She belonged to the Marion First Church of the Nazarene. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Everett and Dorothy Fultz; her son: Walter T. Chandler, Jr. and her brother: Herman Fultz.

Shirley will be missed by her daughters: Diana (John) Boyhan of Marion, OH and Shirley Morrison of Columbus, OH; her son: Bill Chandler of Marion, OH; her brother: Richard (Pat) Fultz of Tampa, FL; her six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday December 6, 2017 starting at 10 am at the Marion First Church of the Nazarene with Dr. Steven Estep officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.