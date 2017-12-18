Stacey Ann Hill, 53, of Nevada

by

Stacey Ann Hill age 53 of Nevada, Ohio died peacefully at home on December 14, 2017 following a courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her parents, Clancy & Carol DeVore of Marion. She was a loving sister to Todd DeVore of Marion.

On October 10, 2010 she married James N. Hill who survives in Nevada. She was the proud mother of Lindsay (Charlie Harrell) Phelps and Kris (Shannon Baumgardner) Hall, step-mother of Peggy Bushatz, Sheri Flowers and Craig Hill. Avery proud grandmother of Ayden, Ayla, Parker, Brayden, Byrlie, Bailey, Carl, Andrew, Abigail and Wyatt.

Stacey graduated from Marion Harding High School, her lifelong dream was fulfilled when she opened The Center of Attractions Salon with her husband. Her second love was rescuing animals and time on the beach with friends.

Visitation for Stacey will be held Monday, December 18, 2017 from 3-5 and 6-8 PM at Victory Center Church of God, 1190 E. Fairground St. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 2 PM at the church with Pastor Patrick Demuth officiating. Burial will take place at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. On line condolence may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane society for cat rescue.