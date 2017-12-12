Susan L. “Sue” Bump, 69, of Mt. Gilead

by

Faith. Family. Fun. Faith that God is in charge. Being with your Family and letting them know you love them, and having Fun with everyone along the way. Those were the keys to life for Susan L. “Sue” Bump. Sue, the Good Grandma Gone Bad and huge Buckeye fan, age 69, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, December 9, 2017, with her loving family by her side.

On July 8, 1948, Sue made her grand entrance into this world in Athens, OH, the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Iva M. (Driggs) Carr. She graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in the Class of 1966 and furthered her education through The Ohio State University and Bliss College for real estate. If you asked her though, she would tell you her real education came from the School of Hard Knocks.

At the beginning of July 1967, Sue met and began dating Edward William Bump a.k.a. Superman. 17 days later, yes, you read that correctly, 17 days, she and Ed eloped and were married on July 22, 1967 in Shawneetown, IL. They must have known something others did not, because that amazing relationship stood the test of time and thrived the last 50 years. What was the key to success for her marriage you may ask? Sue said, “It’s trust, it’s laughter, and it’s learning to love the worst in each other because the rest is a piece of cake.” For 50 years Superman stood by her side, never questioning her political opinion or her dislike of Donald Trump.

Sue began her 40 year career as a realtor for Joe Kole with Century 21 in Delaware. While there, she served on the Delaware City Council and was President of the Delaware Bowling Association. She competitively bowled nationally and maintained a 228 average. Her family moved to Morrow County and she began working for Jim Spires at Spires Realty. She then worked for Howard Hanna RealCom Realty and was instrumental in bringing them to Mount Gilead. She retired in 2017 and received numerous awards throughout her real estate career. She also worked for the radio station WDLR in Delaware where she ranked first in sales and headlined “Cream Corn” along with John Stevens. Furthermore, she worked for Concessions by Cox and was always proud to be one of the few carnies with a full set of teeth.

At the young age of 52, Sue decided to pursue a career in Comedy. She always possessed a strong desire to make people laugh. In high school she had written how she wanted to be a stand-up comedian, and she was finally fulfilling that dream. Sue got her big break on the show “The View” in a segment they did “America’s Funniest Housewives.” For 18 years she was a road comic. She worked with Ron White, Larry the Cable Guy and a host of other starring comics. She headlined all over and met so many wonderful people during those years. She retired from comedy in September 2017, but kept her sense of humor until her very last breath.

In 2013, Sue’s world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and small cell lung cancer. She fought it hard with chemo and radiation, keeping a positive outlook through it all. Her late night talks with God and the support of her family helped push her through. She recently was approaching five years to be deemed cancer free when she found out the breast cancer metastasized. She termed cancer “the gift that keeps on giving” because of the multiple health problems and “a sclerotic liver it gave her without drinking a drop.” Every day she would tell her cancer “If I die, you die!”

Sue’s family meant the world to her. They were there for and with her through the good times and the bad. They were so important to her that if she was told she only had 24 hours to live, all she would want is to be with them. She was also thankful for her comedy family and all who prayed for and helped her throughout her illness.

In the words of Sue, “I’m slowly imploding within myself. But my mind, I still think is pretty good. I think and pray and laugh and sing every day.” What a beautiful legacy Sue Bump leaves behind.

She will be dearly missed and never forgotten by her husband, Ed, of Mount Gilead; her five children: Robert Bump of Marengo, Jeffrey (Amanda) Bump of Edison, Jennifer (Vinny Quesada III) Bump of Mount Gilead, Dustin Bump of Fulton, Anthony (Jennifer) Bump of Mount Gilead; 23 grandchildren; a half -brother, Larry McMannes of Delaware; and last but not least, her beloved bulldog, Sweetie.

Sue’s family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Woody Bagwell officiating. Come with your funny and/or heartfelt stories of Sue. You never know, a roast may ensue. And please, for those that have a PHÜKET t-shirt, wear it in honor of Sue.

Rather than sending flowers, Sue’s family strongly encourages you to make a memorial contribution in her name to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, www.giveto.osu.edu or to the Mount Gilead Youth Baseball and Softball Association, of which she was a huge supporter.

