Ted A. Watt, 81, of Marion

Ted A. Watt, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Saturday December 2, 2017 surrounded by family.

Ted entered into this world on November 1, 1936 to the late Arthur L. and Jean (Ault) Watt in Marion, Ohio. On December 13, 1954, he married Nellie M. Sexton in Marion, Ohio.

In his life, Ted owned his own carpet business, and made his career as a firefighter. Retiring as a Captain of the Marion City Fire Department. He was an elder with the Caledonia Church of Christ. Ted and Nellie had a storybook romance and 60 years of blissful marriage. Family and friends were always a focus and they filled their time with love and laughter. If you knew Ted, you will probably have a memory of an honest, hardworking man that always had a smile and a corny joke to tell. He loved to golf and bowl but his favorite pastime was spending time at their place on Lake Erie, fishing with Nellie and friends.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Jean (Ault) Watt; his wife: Nellie M. Sexton; his daughter: Tamela Plotner; his brothers: Arthur Watt, II, Charlie Watt and Jim Watt.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter: Edwina “Winne” (Joe) Brewer of Marion, OH; a son-in-law: Jerry Plotner of Martel, OH; his sister: Donna Smith of Danville, KY; his brother: Dan (Kristina) Watt of Longmont, Colorado; grandchildren: Ashley (Larry) Tincher, Tucker (Renee Prosen) Kepford, Kaylee (Justin Adams) Kepford and Lee (Erin) Kepford, Jon (Laurie)Plotner, Terry (Shannon) Plotner, Jake (Jill) Brewer, Phil (Jess) Brewer and Jessi (Christine Bellamy) Brewer; many great grandchildren; several important and loved nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends and Family may come to honor Ted’s life on Wednesday December 6, 2017 starting at 4pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Thursday December 7, 2017 starting at 1pm at the Caledonia Church of Christ with Pastor Jimmy Butters officiating. Burial will follow service at the Caledonia Cemetery and a meal will be provided by the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ted’s honor to the American Cancer Society and/or Joyce’s Angels. The family would like to extend a very special “Thank You” to those who took care of Ted at the DeWolfe Place and with Joyce’s Angels. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.