Terry Lee Cottrill, 70, of Marion

Terry Lee Cottrill, age 70 of Marion, passed away on Monday December 4, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Terry was born on April 28, 1947 in Marion, the son of Jack LeRoy and Mary Virginia (Dempsey) Cottrill.

Terry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Terry was a jack of all trades. He was one of a kind, and everyone who knew him loved him. He could sit and connect with everybody, whether it was talking muscle cars or shooting pool. Terry loved life and lived it to the fullest.

He will be deeply missed by his Brother Ronald Cottrill; Sister-in-laws: Dixie Cottrill and Carol McKnight; Nephews and Nieces: Mike (Amber Lines) Cottrill, Tamara Nail, Charles Baldwin Jr., Sean Baldwin (Sindey) and Shannon Baldwin (Marty Manning); Great Nieces and Nephews: Michael, Brittany, Isaac, Isabella, Aiden, Aaiyha, Christopher and Emol Cottrill; Eric, Kirk, and Holly Nail; Noah, CC and Bailey Baldwin.

Terry is preceded in death by his Parents Jack and Mary Cottrill; Sisters Dixie Baldwin (brother-in-law, Charles Philip Baldwin) and Bonnie Cottrill.

Visitation will be Friday December 8, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 10:30AM to 12:30PM; Funeral service will follow at 12:30PM; Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family in honoring Terry’s life.

