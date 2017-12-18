You are here: Home / Obituaries / Theresa Lynn “Terri” Mahle, 63, of Marion

Theresa Lynn "Terri" MahleTheresa Lynn “Terri” Mahle, age 63, of Marion passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 10:55 AM at her residence.

She was born in Marion, Ohio on August 12, 1954 to the late Martha J. {Porter} Lawson. Terri’s step father was James Lawson.

She was a 1972 graduate of Marion Harding High School and was employed at Wyandot Popcorn for more than 20 years.

Terri is survived by a son; Ryan J. (Megan) Mahle of San Diego, CA., a daughter; Neva (Jeff) Hunt of Marion, OH., two brothers; Michael J. (Julie} Lawson & Doug (Teresa) Lawson both of Marion, OH.,a sister; Chris (Dwight) Hord of Marion, OH., many beloved nieces & nephews including a nephew; Aaron Hodges, nieces; Rachel Malone & Katie Lawson, a stepson; Aaron Mahle of FL., and many cousins including; Melissa Le & Cindy Velante, extended family, and friends too numerous to mention. She is also survived by her very special friend; Sue Bumgartner and the love-of-her life, her dogs; Kasey & Myia.

There are no visiting hours or funeral service planned at this time. A Celebration of Her Life will be announced at a later date.

Contributions in Terri’s name may be given to; Marion Area Humane Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Jude’s Hospital, or to the Multiple Myloma Foundation. Online condolences to her family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneral home.com

