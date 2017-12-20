Thomas E. Napper, 77, of Marion

by

Thomas E. Napper, better known as Tom, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at his home. Tom was 77 years old and lived most of his life in Marion.

Tom was born in Vinton County, Ohio on August 23, 1940 to the late Claude Thomas and Flossie Juanita (Thacker) Napper. Tom attended the Marion City Schools. Tom proudly served his country in the US Army. After his honorable discharge, Tom met Linda E. Conley while he was visiting Linda’s grandmother. After another chance meeting at a coffee shop in downtown Marion, Tom convinced Linda to go on a date and shortly after the two were married on May 26, 1964. Linda survives.

Tom was a train enthusiast which led to his lifelong work on the railroad. After returning to Marion, Tom worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad as a yard conductor and later retired from Union Tank Car and a locomotive operator.

In Tom’s spare time, he enjoyed training horse and was a lifelong member of The Upper Sandusky AMVETS and The State of Ohio Sheriff’s Association. Tom could often be found on his evening drives in the country where he would visit with his many Amish friends in Kenton and Mount Gilead. The saying is true with Tom, he never met a stranger!

Tom is survived by his wife, Linda of Marion; children, Juanita (Alan) Johnston of Marion, Thad (Cindy) Napper of Middleport and Stacie (Daryl) Hankins of Marion; grandchildren, Thomas, Jennifer, Cole, Kayla, Bryan, and Courtnie; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Abbie, and Sophie.

Tom was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Larry Napper; sister, Marilyn Layne; and granddaughter, Kelsey.

Tom’s family will greet friends from 4 until 6 pm at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s honor to Heartland Hospice of Marion or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Tom’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.