Vernon Hall, 82, of Marion

Vernon Hall, age 82 of Marion, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at the Primrose Retirement Community.

On November 24, 1935, he was born in Wheelersburg, Ohio, to the late Mount B. and Haley (Newsome) Hall, and he was also raised by his late step-mother Beckie Hall.

He married his loving wife Karen (Zimmerman) Hall on August 30, 1959 in Bluffton, Ohio, and they’ve been building their lives together in Marion ever since.

Vernon treasured his family and loved them all deeply, and left to cherish his memory are his wife Karen Hall; his two daughters, Valerie (Mike) Flinchbaugh and Barb (Dean) Pine; his three grandchildren, Katelin (Brian) Lee, Staci (Zach) Bond, and Brad Flinchbaugh; and his great-granddaughter, Lauren Bond. He is also survived by two sisters.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, four sisters, his parents, and his mother- and father-in-law.

Vernon worked at Kroger for 16 years and retired from the United Parcel Service (UPS) after 26 years. He was a long-time member of the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed many hours loving life on Lake Erie, fishing for perch and walleye.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect Street United Methodist Church or Capital City Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.