Alice Irene Steed, 93, of Marion

by

Alice Irene Steed, age 93 of Marion and formerly of Radnor, passed away on Monday January 8, 2018 at the Kingston Residence of Marion.

Alice was born November 23, 1924 in Marion County, the daughter of Hurley and Inez (Yager) Price. She graduated from Claridon High School.

On April 5, 1953, Alice was united in marriage to Neal Thurston Steed. They lovingly raised their children in Radnor, where Alice was a devoted homemaker. It was there she tended to her vegetable and flower gardens. She was famous for her canned pickles and homemade jams. She won Blue Ribbons at the county fair for her baked goods and cooking. She was an avid card player, being active at the Marion, Prospect and Pleasant Senior Centers. Alice loved to cheer on the Ohio State University, especially when it came to basketball. She took great care of herself by going to the YMCA on a regular basis into her 90’s.

Alice was a former member of the Radnor United Church of Christ and a current member of Peace Community United Church of Christ. She gave back to her community by working the polling booths at election time both in Radnor Township and Marion.

She will be remembered by her beloved children: Gary (Brenda) Steed and Teri (Dave) Birchfield; grandchildren: Jennifer (Ben) Nauman, Cindy Steed, Laura Steed, Jason (Andrea) Birchfield, Kim (Ben) Coffey, Spencer Birchfield and Lacey (Ryan) Hendrix; great grandchildren: Samuel, Sarah and Sawyer Birchfield, Olivia Steed, Samantha and Jackson Nauman, Henry and Farren Coffey and Evaley Hendrix; siblings: Martha (William) Crabtree and Raymond Price.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Neal Steed; her sister Dorothy Gruber and sister-in-law Margaret Price.

Visitation will be held on Friday January 12, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion from 5PM to 7PM; Funeral services will be Saturday at Peace Community United Church of Christ, 4061 Columbus-Sandusky Rd S, Marion at 10:30AM, friends may gather at the church to visit from 9:30AM until 10:30AM, Pastor Joel Fetter will officiate; immediately following the funeral, the family invites everyone to stay for lunch with burial to follow in Radnor Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Peace Community United Church of Christ or American Heart Association.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Steed family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com