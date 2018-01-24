Anna Marie Bush, 99, of Marion

by

On December 11, 2017 Anna Marie Bush died at the age of 99. Her death was a surprise because she expected to live to 100. We hope God was ready for her!

She was born September 8, 1918 to Harry and Myrtie Hastings, the second of two children and she adored her bother, Edgar. Her father died when Anna was young and Myrtie raised her on her own. In 1941, Myrtie married Rollo Shrock, a man Anna said was the best dad she could have had!

She was a Marion girl from start to finish. Here she met Robert Bush. They only lived a block apart but didn’t start dating until 1939. They were married on January 20, 1941 at Epworth Methodist Church. That was the start of “A Wonderful Life”.

In the following years they had four children and as a stay at home mother, Anna didn’t have time for a paying job. However she managed to put in many hours of work at her church.

When her youngest was a high school senior, she went to work at GTE. That proved beneficial because it kept her busy after her beloved husband died in 1983. She continued to work for GTE until 1985 when she retired.

After retiring, she couldn’t stay idle. She worked in the office at Henney and Cooper for a few years. Then she found volunteering. She volunteered at Epworth in the pre-school, the Marion Historical Society, and especially at Marion General Hospital. She was also a worthy matron of the Eastern Star. For many years she also worked at the polls during elections.

Many people are left with fond memories of Anna! Her children, Bonnie (Jack) Cook, Betty (Robert) Dendinger, Barbara (John) Munson, and Jim (Phyllis) Bush will always have her in their hearts. She leaves behind grandchildren, Heather (Tom) Meier, Matt (Ronda) Dendinger, Nate (Krista) Dendinger, Darren (Cindy) Munson, Brian (Amy) Munson, and Jered (Ryan) Bush along with eight great-grandchildren.

Beside her parents, brother, and husband, waiting for her in Heaven is one grandson, Eric Cook, and two great-great-grandchildren.

They family would like to thank Kingston of Marion and hospice for the amazing care and love they gave to Anna these last two years.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center Street, from 10:00 am until 11:00 pm Saturday, January 27, 2018 followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with Rev. Daniel Kiger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epworth Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

